Iraq, Lebanon Welcome UN Security Council Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD/BEIRUT, Mac 26 (NNN-NINA/NNA) – Iraq and Lebanon welcomed yesterday, the newly adopted UN Security Council resolution, that demands an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry welcomed the UN decision and called on all parties to comply with their obligations, under international law and to expand humanitarian aid to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip.

Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, also welcomed the adoption of the resolution, saying the decision“constitutes the first step towards halting Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.”

He called on Israel to implement the provisions of the resolution, which would provide the Palestinians with an acceptable basis for receiving relief aid and assistance.

Mikati also renewed calls on countries to exert pressure on Israel, to stop its ongoing aggression against southern Lebanon.

The UN Security Council, yesterday adopted Resolution 2728, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan, and calling for the release of all hostages.

The resolution was supported by 14 out of the 15 Security Council members. The United States, which had previously exercised its veto right against three draft resolutions calling for or demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, abstained, thereby enabling the resolution to pass.

Other countries in the Middle East, such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, also welcomed the adoption of the resolution and urged an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through southern Israel on Oct 7, last year.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has climbed to 32,333, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in a press statement yesterday.– NNN-NINA/NNA

