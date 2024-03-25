UN Under-Secretary-General For Humanitarian Affairs To Step Down

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, plans to step down for health reasons, a UN spokesperson said on Monday.
The spokesperson added that Griffiths would remain in his post until the end of June to ensure a smooth transition of duties to a successor who has yet to be named.
Griffiths had previously served, inter alia, as the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Yemen and an adviser to three UN Secretary-General's Special Envoys for Syria.
