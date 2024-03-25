National Team Players: Royal Honor Is Powerful Motivator For Continued Success, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Yazid Abu Laila, the national team's goalkeeper, described the degree of the excitement that flooded through the emotions of the team's players when His Majesty met them and spoke to them in emotive words that will serve as a beacon for them in the days ahead.He added that the royal support for the Nashama continues, noting that during the recent Asian Cup matches in Qatar, His Majesty the King spoke with us to congratulate us on our achievement. Also, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince's support provided us with an additional incentive during the tournament matches, as the Crown Prince was eager to visit Qatar and follow the team from the stadium, which had the greatest impact on the hearts of the players.Nizar Al-Rashdan, a team player, reaffirmed that the Hashemite king, who supports and loves the teams despite his various interests, is a blessing for Jordanian sports in general and the national football team in particular. This love and support inspires the squad to strive for success.Al-Rashdan stated that the squad is privileged to have this royal distinction, which generates pride and appreciation, and that the team also has the backing of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, who was in Qatar to stimulate the players during the competition.