Uzbekistan's Foreign Trade Turnover Up By 10.5%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This represents an increase of $940.3 million or 10.5% comparedto the corresponding period of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

The city of Tashkent has claimed the highest share withinUzbekistan's foreign trade composition, accounting for 40.1%,reaching nearly $4 billion over two months.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan carried out traderelations with 151 countries of the world.

The countries with the highest share in Uzbekistan's FTT overthe past two months:

- China (21.5%)

- Russia (17.8%)

- Kazakhstan (5.9%)

- Türkiye (4.4%)

- Korea Republic (3.7%)