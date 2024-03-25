Pan-African Parliament Chief Re-Elected

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, March 25 (KUNA) -- The senator from Zimbabwe and Geo-Political Chief Representative of South Africa Fortune Charumbira, was reelected on Monday as president of the Pan-African Parliament to continue his term and represent the continent from 2022 until 2025.

During the same electoral session, which was held in Midrand, South Africa, two vice-presidents (the first and fourth) were chosen, and it was agreed to "renew confidence in the former officials and allow them to carry out their duties in their positions in order to preserve stability in appointments within the structures of this continental body."

A statement by the Algerian National Assembly said that "this took place during a closed session held within the framework of the special session of the sixth legislative term of the African Parliament," headed by the head of the committee in charge of elections, Algerian Member of Parliament (MP) Fatih Boutebek.

The statement added, "this session was called for by the African Union to compensate for vacant positions in accordance with the principles stipulated in the regulating laws, including respect for the principle of circulation between geopolitical groups."

The statement concluded, "the African Parliament will resume its periodic activities to realize its goals and achieve the aspirations of Africans for security, development and stability." (end)

