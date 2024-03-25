Upset Netanyahu Scraps Israeli US Trip After UN Vote

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jerusalem- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled plans to send a delegation to Washington on Monday after the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for an“immediate cease-fire” in the Jewish state's war against Gaza.
The resolution passed the Security Council 14-0, with the US abstaining, declining to exercise its veto power in the latest rebuke of Israel by the Biden administration.ADVERTISEMENT
In a statement, the Israeli PM's office called the US abstention“a clear retreat
from the consistent position of the US in the Security Council since the beginning of the war.”
“This withdrawal hurts both the war effort and the effort to release the hostages, because it gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a cease-fire without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu's office added.
“Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear last night that if the US withdraws from its principled position, he will not send the Israeli delegation to the US,” the statement concluded.“In light of the change in the American position, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided that the delegation would not go.” Read Also After US Stays Away, UNSC Demands Gaza Ceasefire UN To Vote On Resolution Demanding A Cease-Fire In Gaza During Ramazan
