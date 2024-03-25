Pakistan Embraces Cairo With Cultural Evening During Ramadan Nights

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Pakistani Embassy in Cairo, in collaboration with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, hosted a vibrant Pakistan Cultural Evening as part of the ongoing Ramadan Nights program at the Cairo Opera House.

Students from the Pakistan International School Cairo and Al-Azhar University took centre stage, captivating the audience with a diverse and colourful performance that embodied the spirit of Ramadan. Their traditional attire and lively presentation created a spiritual atmosphere that resonated with the large crowd.

The Pakistan Embassy is a regular participant in the Ramadan Nights, which provides a platform for countries to showcase their unique cultural and traditional aspects during the holy month.

This year's Pakistan Cultural Evening attracted a sizeable audience, composed of Egyptians and visitors from various nationalities.