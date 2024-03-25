Azerbaijanis Living In Kazakhstan Widely Celebrates Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijanis living in Kazakhstan widely celebrated Novruzholiday, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani diaspora has organized festive events on theoccasion of Nowruz holiday in different regions of Kazakhstan. Asevery year, yurts were built and festive tables were decorated inthe cities of Almaty, Astana, Aktau, Kostanay, Karaganda,Turkestan, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Atyrau, Temirtau, Taldikurgan, Kurday,Shu, Taraz regions. Various dishes of our national cuisine weredemonstrated in the corners of Azerbaijan established on theoccasion of the holiday, and exhibitions related to the culture ofour country were organized.

Diaspora leaders speaking at holiday events talked about therole of the Azerbaijani diaspora in preserving our national valuesand Novruz traditions. The events also emphasized the importanceof existing relations between the two brotherly nations, which areconnected by historical roots, and the importance of jointactivities in the direction of promoting our common values.