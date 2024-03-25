Flynas Accepts 22 Saudi Candidates For The Second Batch Of The Future Engineers Program

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News :

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East and the world, announced accepting 22 Saudi candidates for the 2nd batch of the Future Engineers program, with the aim of localizing the“Aircraft Engineering and Maintenance” jobs within the company's localization programs in the aviation sector as a strategic step that confirms flynas reliance on Saudi youth.

As of January 2024, the new candidates have started qualification and training with the aim of graduating as maintenance and aircraft engineers at flynas. With intensive hands-on training opportunities in Riyadh, the program extends for six months for those holding a master's degree in aeronautical science & engineering and aviation technology specializations, 12 months for holders of a bachelor's degree, and 4 years for those holding a diploma.

To join the program, the applicant must be Saudi and have a diploma, bachelor's, or master's degree in the disciplines of aeronautical science and engineering and aviation technology. The priority is given to those holding a General Authority of Civil Aviation license in the specialty.

Since its establishment in 2007, flynas has launched several localization programs in the aviation sector in the Kingdom, the most prominent of which was the Future Pilots program, which has successfully made the Co-pilot position 100% filled by Saudis. Through the air hospitality program for Saudi men and women flight attendants, flynas was the first national carrier to open this field for women in the Kingdom.

Tags#flynas #LCC