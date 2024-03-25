Media reports American spies directed to utilize ‘inclusive language’

(MENAFN) In a move towards fostering inclusivity and diversity within the United States intelligence community, the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Office has issued internal guidance regarding language usage for security personnel, as reported by Fox News. The newly released internal newsletter, titled "Words matter: the importance of words," outlines recommendations for language usage to avoid potentially offensive terms and promote inclusivity in the workplace.



According to Fox News, the document advises against the use of words such as 'blacklisting' or 'cakewalk' due to their potentially negative connotations. Moreover, it reportedly discusses the advantages of embracing cross-dressing as part of an intelligence officer's professional development.



Although the exact publication date of the newsletter remains unclear, Fox News obtained the document, initially obtained by the Daily Wire through a public information request. The newsletter is attributed to an agency within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which oversees major intelligence agencies like the CIA and various military intelligence services.



The contents of the newsletter, as reviewed by Fox News, encompass six articles focusing on inclusivity, gender identity, accessibility advancements, and diversity in leadership. One article addresses concerns regarding intelligence training materials that may inadvertently conflate Islam with terrorism, emphasizing the importance of avoiding language that may alienate Muslim-American colleagues.



Another notable article reportedly shares the experiences of an unnamed male intelligence official who discussed how cross-dressing had positively influenced his professional skills. The author asserted that their experiences with cross-dressing had enhanced critical thinking and perspective-taking abilities, contributing to their effectiveness as an intelligence officer.



The release of this guidance underscores ongoing efforts within the United States intelligence community to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, while also reflecting a commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive work environment. As discussions surrounding inclusive language and diversity initiatives continue, the intelligence community seeks to uphold its core values while adapting to evolving societal norms and expectations.

