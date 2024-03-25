Ujjain Fire Incident: 13 Injured At Mahakal Temple Blaze Amid Holi Celebrations. What We Know So Far

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "As many as 13 people were injured after a fire broke out in the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday, March 25.
The incident occured at 5.50 am, while the 'bhasma aarti' was about to end and the 'kapur aarti' was about to begin amid Holi celebrations.
The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.“The fire broke out during bhasma aarti in the 'garbhagriha'. 13 people are injured in the incident...They were taken to the district hospital for treatment. Eight of them have been shifted to Indore. A magisterial probe has been ordered,” said District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh Home Minister Amit Shah said he took stock of the Mahakal temple fire incident in Ujjain.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, \"I spoke with CM Mohan Yadav and collected information regarding the incident of fire. The local administration is making all help and treatment available to the injured...\"Calling it an“unfortunate” incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister said he has been in touch with the administration since morning and prayed for the quick recovery of every injured person.
“The incident of fire at the 'garbhagriha' of Mahakal Temple during bhasma aarti is unfortunate. I have been in touch with the administration since morning. Everything is under control. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the quick recovery of all injured,” Yadav wrote on X.
Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (colored powder used during rituals and Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony. A probe has been ordered into the incident.(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
