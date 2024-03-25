Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty And More Attend In Style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi and others were best-dressed at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Salman Khan attended Baba Siddique's iftar festivities on Sunday evening like he does every year. The paparazzi hailed the actor, who was accompanied by his bodyguard, Shera, as he approached the event. Huma Qureshi and Emraan Hashmi were other celebs in attendance.

Salman wore a black and white sherwani for the event. Baba Siddique welcomed the actor near the door, and the two posed briefly for the photographers.

Salman also made sure Shera stood near him for a few seconds as the paparazzi photographed him. Every year, Salman attends Baba's iftar celebrations, where he is frequently spotted with his industry buddy, actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas, were spotted on the red carpet at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta looked pretty in a blue sharara set at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning in a traditional suit at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Preity Zinta and Shilpa Shetty were spotted posing for the cameras at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Actress Dino Morea in a traditional blue kurta and white pyjama at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

MC Stan, in a white kurta, was seen posing with Zeeshan Siddique at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

South Korean singer and composer Aoora was spotted at Baba Siddique's iftar party in an Indian attire last night.

The Kerala Story star

Adah Sharma was seen posing for the cameras at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma was seen posing with

Zeeshan Siddique at

Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma were at Baba Siddique's iftar party on Sunday.

Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan's friend, donned a pale pink suit with English flower motifs. She looked stunning.