Al Shamal's Ramadan Tourney Enters Semis

Doha, Qatar: Al Waab will take on Ain Sinan while Al Shaqab and Ain Mohammed will square off in the other semi-final of Al Shamal Club's Founders' Ramadan football tournament at Al Shamal Stadium today.

Ain Sinan was the last team to qualify for the semis from Group B, benefiting from a 2-2 draw between Gaza and Al Jasra Academy.

Al Waab will be favourites to beat Ain Sinan after they had topped Group A following a perfect run in the first stage.