Optimum Nutrition to Distribute 1,000 Iftar Boxes in KSA in Partnership with The Saudi Food Bank Association (Etaam)

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Optimum Nutrition - the world’s #1 sports nutrition brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition – has announced the distribution of 1,000 Iftar boxes in partnership with the Saudi Food Bank Association – Etaam.



The campaign will cover various Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Al Dammam and Al Ihsaa, with beneficiaries comprising low-income individuals and families who are registered within Etaam’s data system.



Commenting the initiative, Satyavrat Pendharkar VP of Glanbia in Greater China, South Asia & Middle East said: “Social solidarity is a value that’s deeply embedded within our communities, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, where support for one another becomes not only a good deed, but also a moral obligation. Each one of us constitutes a transformative power who can positively impact society through simple gestures, such as distributing hot meals to those in dire need.”



Satyavrat Pendharkar added: “People’s health and well-being are our top priority. The 1,000 Iftar Boxes campaign is not only our way to thank and support our local community, but also a means to raise awareness about healthy food and unlock access to nutritious meals for all. We are part of the communities we work in, and their welfare is ours. We wish to thank our partner, Etaam, for giving us the opportunity to make a difference, with the hope of laying strong foundations for our collaboration regarding similar initiatives in the future.”



A gold standard for proteins and sports-nutrition supplements for over 35 years globally, Optimum Nutrition has touched the lives of numerous reputed athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Today, the company is touching the lives of thousands during Ramadan by spreading good deeds and building tight-knit local communities, one hot meal at a time.





MENAFN25032024004328009156ID1108016628