Public Works Minister, World Bank Resident Representative Discuss Plans, Strategies For Developing Road Network In Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen on Sunday met with World Bank Resident Representative in Jordan Holly Benner and reviewed plans and strategies for developing the road network in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, Abu Samen commended the World Bank's assistance in formulating plans for the development of the road sector and infrastructure, in addition to providing the necessary technical support to the government to implement partnership projects between the public and private sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister also lauded the World Bank's support of road network development initiatives in the Kingdom, including the road assets system project.



This project, funded by the multi-donor trust fund for comprehensive growth and economic opportunities in Jordan, is expected to boost the efficiency of planning and maintenance work execution.

Abu Samen underscored the necessity to adopt performance-based road maintenance contract procedures. These contracts aim to manage road maintenance through financial support, thereby involving the private sector in routine and emergency road maintenance, given the limited financial resources allocated to the road maintenance and sustainability sector.

Benner praised Jordan's commitment and ability to implement plans and strategies.



She also reassured that the World Bank will continue its close cooperation with the government, providing support for infrastructure projects and offering technical assistance in preparing necessary studies and technical plans in the transport and infrastructure sector.