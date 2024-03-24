(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Recovers Archaeological Treasure That Decorated Houses in the US ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” Travel Costa Rica Wants to Balance Destination of Tourist Origin So as Not to Depend on a Single Market

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rican Women Take Ownership of Their Sexuality: Free, Without Taboos or Fears Culture & Lifestyle The“Soda”, Popular Eateries in Costa Rica, Simple but with Delicious Foods Culture & Lifestyle Is It True or False the Notion That You Can Start a“New” Life From Scratch? Culture & Lifestyle Why is“Gallo Pinto”, National Dish of Costa Rica so Delicious? Culture & Lifestyle Do You Know the Many Benefits of a Transformative Retreat For You?

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: March 24, 2024Costa Rica Recovers Archaeological Treasure That Decorated Houses in the US

That even included huA stone sphere, vessels, jewelry and even a box with remains of a person who lived centuries ago in the Diquís region returned this week to Costa Ricaman remains

By TCRN STAFF March 24, 2024100 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTravel TCRN STAFF - March 24, 2024Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel TCRN STAFF - March 24, 2024Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 24, 2024Costa Rican Women Take Ownership of Their Sexuality: Free, Without Taboos or Fears TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

A stone sphere, vessels, jewelry and even a box with remains of a person who lived centuries ago in the Diquís region returned this week to Costa Rica after several decades in the United States are hundreds of pre-Columbian items that were taken out of the country to North America when heritage laws were more lax.

With the new paradigms of conservation and historical property, dozens of families chose to find a way to return to the country objects that previously decorated houses, studios and living rooms. This is how the Costa Rican consulates in Washington, Miami and Los Angeles were accumulating the pieces.

Thanks to American cooperation, an international shipment was possible, which has already managed to place 395 of the specimens in the hands of the National Museum .

The director of the National Museum, Ifigenia Quintanilla, said that there was even a time until the 60's when there was a union of those dedicated to selling archaeological objects practice turned the country into a“market”, but now the tendency to have these types of objects has decreased.

Cynthia Telles, United States ambassador to Costa Rica, highlighted, along the same lines, that the objects had the characteristic of having been returned voluntarily repatriation of the archaeological objects required an entire logistical process due to the care required by the materials.

A striking point is that diplomats were involved in the evaluation of the assets managers of the diplomatic headquarters, they collaborated in the identification and safeguarding of these historical items that foreigner returned.

To hone their knowledge, training is provided within the Foreign Service Academy courses Chancellor Lidia Peralta also said that she is coordinating with local authorities to verify the authenticity of the pieces.

> - Advertisement - SourceTomas Gomez ViaWilmer Useche