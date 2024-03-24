Nearly 100 More Residents Evacuated From Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, rescuers helped 84 people from the Pokrovsk district and 11 from Toretsk to evacuate in the past day.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service said this in a post on its Facebook page.

“Over the past day, rescuers in the Donetsk region helped evacuate 11 people, including 1 child and 1 person with disabilities, from the frontline town of Toretsk. Rescuers also helped 84 people, including 30 children and 8 people with disabilities, in the Pokrovsk district,” the report says.

Rescuers note that each evacuation is a demonstration of a high level of professionalism and dedication.

As Ukrinform reported, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk called on the evacuated residents of the Donetsk region not to return to their homes until it is safe to do so.