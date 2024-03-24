(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join the inaugural team of the CIEHF to generate new approaches to bring Indigenous and environmental histories to the forefront of land and sea management.



We offer the following opportunities to join our world-leading Centre at the JCU Cairns, Nguma-bada campus, Smithfield:



18856 - Centre Administration Coordinator $83,115 - $90,022 + 17% super

18857 - Centre Communications and Media Manager $102,460 - $117,657 + 17% super

18858 - Manager, Centre Research Training $125,527 - $144,104 + 17% super 18859 - Manager, Policy and Translation $125,527 - $144,104 + 17% super

About the CIEHF

ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures aims to generate a new direction in knowledge creation based on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-led approaches to managing Land and Sea Country. The Centre expects to make a legacy contribution by developing complementary Indigenous and Western knowledge frameworks for modelling environmental, cultural, and historical change in Australia over the last millennium and into the near future. Click here for more information on the Centre.





How you'll make a difference

Working closely with a dynamic group of professionals, researchers, and Indigenous leaders from across the globe you will be instrumental in generating new approaches that bring Indigenous and environmental histories to the forefront of land and sea management.





What you'll bring



An enthusiasm and passion to support the growth of indigenous capacity through training and mentoring programs.

An ability to develop and maintain successful working relationships and collaborate with people from a wide range of research fields.

Demonstrated experience in working effectively and in culturally appropriate contexts with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

A well-developed understanding of Indigenous reconciliation and the issues facing Indigenous Australians and a commitment to make a difference. Significant organisational and problem-solving skills, with the ability to prioritise and meet competing deadlines, and an established record of exercising judgement and initiative.





Why Cairns

Cairns is a very special part of the world and residents enjoy a great way of life. The unparalleled natural beauty of the rainforest and beaches together with a superb climate and tropical lifestyle make Cairns one of Australia's most desirable places to live, visit and do business. Cairns is a friendly, safe, and sophisticated international city, alive with charm and spirit. Cairns boasts word class schools, universities, health services, sporting and recreation facilities and enjoys a wonderfully diverse range of community and cultural celebrations.





