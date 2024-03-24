Pundit: Terrorism Is Military And Political Method Of Armenians

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Heinous terror act in Crocus City Hall in Moscow reminded many
in the post-Soviet republics of Armenian terror groups. The ones
who related this barbaric crime to Armenia have many reasons for
it. Because Armenians are the only nation in the post-Soviet space
and around the world that is famous for their terror organizations,
and most importantly, they are proud of it.
The Armenian history in the last century is rich with terror
acts targeting Azerbaijani and Turkish civilian and political
leaders. The assassination of Azerbaijani Prime Minister Fatali
Khan Khoyski, Turkish Defense Minister Enver Pasha, several other
Turkish diplomats, and mass killings in Khojaly and other
residential areas in Garabagh exemplify it. It is worth noting that
Armenian terror organizations have not only targeted Azerbaijani
and Turkish citizens whom they considered their eternal enemies but
also Russian and French citizens who are their close friends and
allies. Bomb attack on the metro station in Moscow in the 1970s,
terror act at the Orly Airport in France, and so on are some vivid
examples of it. Besides, the war in Ukraine strengthens this
assumption. Because when the Soviet Union weakened Armenians were
the first nations to resort to terror acts in the territories of
the then-USSR. That is why the former prosecutor who investigated
the Sumgayit pogrom called his book Sumgayit The Inception of the
Dissolution of the Soviet Empire.
In an interview with British journalist Thomas de Waal, the
Armenian terrorist Igor Muradyan confessed that in the 1960s and
1970s they got many weapons outside of the USSR with the help of
Dashnaks. They did the same thing in Ottoman empire during Word War
I. It should be underlined that in both cases Armenian terror
groups attacked Azerbaijanis living in the Ottoman Empire or the
USSR. That is why the terror act in Crocus City Hall poses
questions among Azerbaijanis based on suspicions about Armenians -
as they say, history repeats itself.
In his interview to Azernews on the issue, political analyst
Anar Hasanov noted that the center of this terrorist act is not
located in the East but in the West. Because the West can win
neither the information war nor fights in the battlefield with
Russia. He thinks that it is the most convenient method to raise
the mood against the conflict in Ukraine within Russia.
“I should note that Vladimir Putin also warned about this. A few
days ago, at the collegial meeting of the Federal Security Service,
Putin said that Western countries threaten him with terrorism. In
addition, Zelenskyy also stated that new methods would be used in
the war with Russia in 2024. Perhaps that is what Zelenskyy meant.
It should not be forgotten that previously the daughter of
Aleksandr Dugin was killed by the terror act in Russia a few years
ago. In addition, Tatarsky was also killed as a result of
terrorism, and Ukrainian special services were behind both
incidents. Therefore, although today the terrorists have been found
with Tajik passports, still a question arises - where did they get
the military training to commit such an incident? It seems to me
that the real force behind the influence of the panic in Russia
today is only the West. That's why I stand more on this version,”
Hasanov said.
As for the issue of spreading terror to the post-Soviet
republics, the expert noted that similar events can occur in the
former union republics which support Russia. However, he does not
think that such an event will happen in Azerbaijan. Because
Azerbaijan is one of the countries that has close relations with
both Russia and Ukraine and sends humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Besides, he added that the West cannot increase the number of its
opponents.
“In any case, sooner or later it will be known who is behind
this terror. I do not think that the West should try to win hostile
societies in the post-Soviet geography. Therefore, Belarus is the
only country next to Russia. I think that Western methods can be
used to create panic in both Russia and Belarus. As for Armenia,
terrorism is one of the military and political methods of
Armenians. Terrorism has generally been a method of struggle for
Armenia and the Armenian society. However, at this time, I do not
think that the official Yerevan should resort to this method
against Azerbaijan. Because currently, Armenia is more interested
in normalizing relations with Azerbaijan, Yerevan is aware that if
it loses several soldiers against an Azerbaijani soldier injured in
any conflict on the front. So, Yerevan is well aware that a slight
mistake in its move will cost it losing its manpower on the
conventional border with Azerbaijan. Therefore, I rule out that
Armenians will resort to terrorism against Azerbaijan,” Hasanov
added.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.