Two Modular Medical Aid Stations Opened In Kherson Region To Replace Destroyed Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, in Kostyrka and Novoraisk, modular medical aid stations are operating as a temporary replacement for damaged hospitals.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Modular emergency medical centers are operating in Kostyrka and Novoraisk, Beryslav region. They are a temporary replacement for damaged hospitals," Prokudin said.

He noted that one of the medical stations was set up by WHO in partnership with the Ministry of Health, and the other by the international organization Save the Children.

"The station is equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay of paramedics and reception of patients. Volunteer medical teams work here. A similar station is to be opened in another settlement of the Novoraisk community," added Prokudin.

According to him, 80% of healthcare facilities in the Kherson region were destroyed or damaged as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported earlier, six civilians were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling over the past day.