Top News On March 24: Jaishankar Dials Russian Counterpart As Arvind Kejriwal Leads Delhi Govt From Jail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued his first orders from jail on Sunday as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacted with his Russian counterpart and the Central Bureau of Investigation named TMC leader Mahua Moitra in its 'cash-for-queries' FIR. Meanwhile, 'Station Shiv Shakti' was approved as the official name of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site by IAU. Vedanta has shared plans to infuse over ₹50,000 crore investment across businesses to add at least $2.5 billion to annual EBITDA. The RBI is also set to conduct a special audit of IIFL Finance, JM Financial for regulatory breaches CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order regarding water dept from jailKejriwal has issued his first direction from ED custody, asking Water Minister Atishi to solve water- and sewer-related problems in some areas of the city. The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months. Atishi said the orders received late in the night had 'brought tears to her eyes' as Kejriwal showed concern for the people of Delhi despite his own plight the BJP reiterated calls for his resignation and burnt effigies of the AAP politician on Sunday - a symbolic 'Holika dahan of corruption'.

Members of the INDIA bloc have also announced plans to hold a 'maha rally' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on March 31 to safeguard the country's interests and democracy dials Sergey Lavrov to conveys 'deepest condolences'India has conveyed its 'deepest condolences' following a horrifying terror attack that killed more than 130 people in Moscow this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier assured that India 'stood in solidarity with the Russian government' and 'strongly condemned' the attack. President Vladimir Putin had declared a day of national mourning following the incident.“Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow,” the EAM tweeted State has claimed responsibility for the deadly concert hall attack and released 'extremely graphic' body cam footage of the incident. Russian authorities have arrested 11 people linked to the attack and numerous reports link ISIS-Khorasan and the gunmen to Tajikistan FIR names Mahua Moitra, Darshan HiranandaniThe Central Bureau of Investigation has named TMC leader Mahua Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani in it's 'cash-for-queries' FIR. The development came a day after the probe agency led multiple raids at locations connected to the former MP. Earlier this week the Lokpal committee had called on CBI to initiate a 'deeper probe to establish truth Shiv Shakti on moon gets IAU nodThe International Astronomical Union has greenlit plans to name the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing site as Statio Shiv Shakti. The Vikram lander had touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23 last year.

“Compound word from Indian mythology that depicts the masculine (“Shiva”) and feminine (“Shakti”) duality of nature; Landing site of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander,” the Gazetteer of Planetary Nomenclature explained to conduct special audit of IIFL Finance, JM Financial

The Reserve Bank of India has initiated a special audit of IIFL Finance Ltd and JM Financial Products Ltd for possible regulatory violations. The process to appoint auditors has been started. The central bank has issued two distinct tenders to secure auditors for conducting special audits on these two non-banking financial companies.

MENAFN24032024007365015876ID1108015377