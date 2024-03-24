Congress' 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' Is Now Brimming With Hatred, Says Anurag Thakur

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Saying that the Congress' 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' is now brimming with hatred, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday criticised INDIA bloc's derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 'Sanatan Dharma'.

At a press conference in BJP's headquarters in the national capital, the Union Minister highlighted an episode where one of the leaders of the INDIA bloc, in the presence of their female MP, used objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anurag Thakur said that the conscience of the INDIA bloc appears to have perished, as indicated by their leader's remarks suggesting a desire to annihilate and undermine 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Questioning the silence of leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister said that throughout history, from Timur to Babar and Aurangzeb, all have attempted to eradicate 'Sanatan Dharma' but they have all failed.

The Union Minister said that the number of abuses directed towards the Prime Minister has now reached 120 and, despite such ill-treatment by the opposition leaders, the public has continued to show their love and support for him.

Anurag Thakur emphasised that in democracy, 'C' stands for Corruption for the INDIA bloc but for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 'C' signifies Commitment, Competence, Capability, and Clarity for 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi used to stand with the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' before, and now he has included them in his party, adding that the hatred of the Congress and its allies is clearly visible, with a storehouse of abusive language now openly displayed in the market of their hatred.