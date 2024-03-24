4-Year-Old Raped In Delhi's Pandav Nagar, Protests In Locality

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 34-year-old man at her tuition centre in east Delhi, police said on Sunday, adding that they have arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, a protest erupted in the Pandav Nagar area and a few cars were also vandalised by protestors near the accused's house after rumours spread that no action was being taken.

A large police contingent has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

"Last night (Saturday), a case of rape involving a four-year-old girl was reported in the Mandawali police station. The police registered a case under the appropriate laws and arrested the suspect last night itself," Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Apoorva Gupta said.

"Now, many false messages/rumours are circulating about this case. The girl is absolutely fine. She was sent to AIIMS because the One Stop Centre for Children there provides better facilities compared to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital," she said.

"The girl's parents are with her. Counselling for the girl is underway, among other things," the DCP added.