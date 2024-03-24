Ukraine Hits Oil Depot In Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An oil depot near the settlement of Gvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea's Simferopol district was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones as explosions were heard in the area.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

On the morning of Sunday, March 24, as Russian missiles were attacking Ukraine, about 20 explosions rang out in Crimea. The strikes targeted an oil depot near the village of Gvardiyske.

"It is noted that after a series of explosions at an oil depot captured by the occupiers near Gvardiyske, Simferopol district, a fire broke out and smoke plumes were visible from afar. According to information from open sources, the site was attacked by drones," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Also, the Ministry of Energy added, "there is an assumption that the Gvardiyske-based military garrison was also hit. After that, an evacuation of residents began from the residential neighborhood near the oil depot."

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Defense Forces damaged two Russian large landing ships based in Sevastopol (Yamal and Azov), the military communications center, and several infrastructure facilities of the Black Sea Fleet.