Opening Ceremony Of Great Silk Road Tournament Held In Baku

The opening ceremony of the traditional "Great Silk Road" international tournament between male and female boxers was held in Baku.

Azernews reports that the event started with a parade of participating teams.

Speaking next, the adviser of the president of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) Samir Huseynov said that the world and Olympic champions fought in the competition that coincided with the 100th anniversary of the ABF. He said that holding such an international tournament in Baku is a manifestation of the development of boxing and sports in our country: "The coming of the world's strongest to the "Great Silk Road" is very important in terms of the future growth of the tournament and the increase of interest in boxing in Azerbaijan."

The representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Aliniyaz Mirzayev, and the supervisor of the tournament, Dragolyub Radovich, spoke about the importance of the competition and wished success to the participants.

After playing the National Anthem, the tournament was declared open.

It should be noted that the competition held at the Boxing Center will end on March 28. The teams of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Poland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Italy, Pakistan and Hungary are testing their strength in the tournament. Male boxers will decide the winner in 13 weight classes and women in 5 weight classes.

The fights in the tournament, where 121 athletes will participate, will start at 14:00 every day.