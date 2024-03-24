Opening Ceremony Of Great Silk Road Tournament Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The opening ceremony of the traditional "Great Silk Road"
international tournament between male and female boxers was held in
Baku.
Azernews reports that the event started with a
parade of participating teams.
Speaking next, the adviser of the president of the Azerbaijan
Boxing Federation (ABF) Samir Huseynov said that the world and
Olympic champions fought in the competition that coincided with the
100th anniversary of the ABF. He said that holding such an
international tournament in Baku is a manifestation of the
development of boxing and sports in our country: "The coming of the
world's strongest to the "Great Silk Road" is very important in
terms of the future growth of the tournament and the increase of
interest in boxing in Azerbaijan."
The representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Aliniyaz
Mirzayev, and the supervisor of the tournament, Dragolyub Radovich,
spoke about the importance of the competition and wished success to
the participants.
After playing the National Anthem, the tournament was declared
open.
It should be noted that the competition held at the Boxing
Center will end on March 28. The teams of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan,
Russia, Poland, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Italy,
Pakistan and Hungary are testing their strength in the tournament.
Male boxers will decide the winner in 13 weight classes and women
in 5 weight classes.
The fights in the tournament, where 121 athletes will
participate, will start at 14:00 every day.
