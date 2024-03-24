Saudi Visa For Polish, San Marino, Portuguese, Russian And Romania Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) SAUDI VISA FOR POLISH CITIZENS

According to the visa laws of Saudi Arabia, Polish citizens who wish to travel to Saudi Arabia for tourism purposes are required to apply for an online travel visa. This is a Saudi eVisa. People from over 50 nations, including Poland, now have the option to apply for an electronic visa (eVisa) in order to travel to Saudi Arabia. To gain entry, Polish citizens must fulfill the prerequisites for the Saudi Arabia eVisa. The tourist eVisa was introduced by the Saudi government in 2019 with the aim of streamlining the visa application process and inviting international tourists. Each entry permits a 90-day visit, allowing a cumulative stay of 180 days within the validity timeframe. Multiple entries are permitted with the Saudi Arabia online visa. This implies you can use it on multiple trips to the country. The application process for Polish residents flying to Saudi Arabia is simple and can be completed from the applicant's own home. The only thing Polish citizens need to apply for a Saudi Arabia eVisa are an internet connection and the necessary documents.







SAUDI ARABIA VISA REQUIREMENTS



A passport must be valid for at least 6 months from the intended date of entry in Saudi Arabia.

Providing a current email address at which to receive the Saudi Arabia visa online. Paying the Saudi eVisa fee with a valid debit or credit card.

