Veteran Football Player Runs Into Debt, Sells His Villa


3/24/2024 8:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Marcos Evangelista de Morais, known as Cafu, defender of the Brazilian national team and "Milan", decided to sell his villa in the state of Sao Paulo.

Azernews reports, with reference to Idman that the reason for this is that the veteran football player is in debt.

According to reports, Cafu plans to sell his villa for 7.4 million euros. If a seller is not found, the value of the real estate may decrease by 2 times. The area of ​​the 4-storey villa is 2.5 thousand square meters. There are 4 luxury suites, a football pitch, a cinema, a prize room and a sauna.

It should be noted that Cafu has a debt of 1.8 million euros.

