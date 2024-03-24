Veteran Football Player Runs Into Debt, Sells His Villa

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Marcos Evangelista de Morais, known as Cafu, defender of the
Brazilian national team and "Milan", decided to sell his villa in
the state of Sao Paulo.
Azernews reports, with reference to Idman that the
reason for this is that the veteran football player is in debt.
According to reports, Cafu plans to sell his villa for 7.4
million euros. If a seller is not found, the value of the real
estate may decrease by 2 times. The area of the 4-storey villa is
2.5 thousand square meters. There are 4 luxury suites, a football
pitch, a cinema, a prize room and a sauna.
It should be noted that Cafu has a debt of 1.8 million
euros.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108015045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.