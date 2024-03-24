Denmark cautions about heightened terrorism danger

(MENAFN) The danger of terrorism in Denmark has “intensified” during 2023 and continues to be ‘serious’ – the second uppermost of five stages – the national security as well as intelligence agency (PET) stated on Thursday.



A new statement by PET quoted occurrences in which replicas of the Quran were dishonored in 2023, and Israel’s army missions in Gaza as the foremost elements that have helped with the heightened danger, which it depicted as having “intensified within the current level.”



The increasing figure of civilian fatalities in the Palestinian region as an outcome of the army doings, which Israel claims to be targeting eradicating the army party Hamas, “stirs emotions” in a lot of humans, stated Michael Hamann, the director of PET’s Center for Terrorism Analysis.



The conflict “contains a significant potential for radicalization and mobilization, which can potentially lead to spontaneous or planned actions in Denmark, including terrorist attacks,” he cautioned.



Israel started its army campaign last October, replying to a fatal invasion into southern Israel by Hamas. The evaluated Palestinian killing toll has since exceeded 30,000 – as well as more than 70 percent of Gaza’s population is encountering “catastrophic hunger,” based on a new United Nations-supported statement.



Hamann also pointed to a sequence of Quran burnings as well as other publicity stunts supposedly protecting free speech in the European Union throughout 2023. The Danish parliament approved a rule the previous December, outlawing the “inappropriate treatment” of religious scripts, efficiently criminalizing demonstrations like that.

