US pledges over USD47M humanitarian aid for Sudan, neighboring nations

(MENAFN) The United States has declared over USD47 million in humanitarian assistance for Sudan, which has been ravaged by war, along with two neighboring nations. Approximately one million individuals have sought refuge in these countries during the nearly year-long conflict.



This aid package aims to mitigate the hardships faced by nearly 25 million individuals, encompassing both refugees who have fled to Chad and South Sudan, as outlined in a Wednesday statement from the U.S. State Department.



"This U.S. humanitarian assistance provides critical life-saving assistance including food, water and sanitation facilities, shelter, medical services including mental health support, and protection to Sudanese fleeing the conflict,” it stated.



The recent allocation increases the total U.S. humanitarian aid for Sudan to over USD968 million since last year, according to the statement.



Sudan descended into turmoil in April, marked by escalating tensions between its military, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commanded by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, resulting in violent clashes in the capital, Khartoum. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives.



Internal displacement in Sudan is estimated to affect more than 9 million people, with 1.5 million refugees seeking safety in neighboring countries.



The U.S. relief funds were unveiled by Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes during a meeting in N’Djamena with Chadian Prime Minister Succès Masra. Chad is set to receive USD18 million from the total aid package, as stated in a communication from the US Population, Refugees, and Migration Bureau shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108014848