Hindus welcome protections against discrimination in Australia schools given in ALRC Report

(MENAFN- Aol) Hindus have welcomed the tabling of “Maximising the Realisation of Human Rights: Religious Educational Institutions and Anti-Discrimination Laws” report in Australia Parliament by ALRC, ensuring protection of all students and teachers from discrimination in religious educational institutions.



Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that Australia laws, in keeping with international human rights laws, should not allow any kind of discrimination in the nation’s educational institutions. Moreover, all Australian students and teachers, irrespective of what kind of educational institutions they attended, should receive the same protections.



Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that Australia was a highly developed nation and its human rights approach should be consistent with the community of other developed economies. All Australians deserved to enjoy unrestricted human rights and to be treated equally whichever religion/denomination they belonged to.



Discrimination should never be lawful and nations should not be in the business of unfairness, Rajan Zed added.



Freedom of religion was also of paramount importance and undoubtedly should be protected by the state. But religions told us to treat everyone with dignity and respect without any kind of discrimination, and love each other; Zed indicated.



Rajan Zed further noted: We were well into 21st century. Australia needed to wake-up and urgently formulate a national Bill/Charter of Rights like other similar democratic countries.



The ALRC (Australian Law Reform Commission) Report 142 was tabled by Australia Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on March 21.







