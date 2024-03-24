Ugandan observer claims Russia ensures all citizens have chance to vote in elections

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Ugandan election observer and member of parliament, Edson Rugumayo, highlighted the inclusive nature of Russia's presidential elections, emphasizing the efforts made by the electoral commission to ensure all citizens have the opportunity to vote.



Rugumayo commended the assistance provided to vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and disabled, who were facilitated in exercising their democratic right to vote by having ballot boxes brought to them.



Rugumayo expressed admiration for Russia's integration of e-voting into its democratic process, citing it as a learning opportunity for other countries. He noted the transparency of voting stations, which are monitored by CCTV cameras around the clock, enhancing the credibility of the electoral process.



Reflecting on President Vladimir Putin's speech preceding the election, Rugumayo emphasized the leader's stance on providing citizens with the freedom to choose their preferred candidate without bias or coercion. According to Rugumayo, Putin's message resonated with the principles of democracy and individual freedom.



Elizabeth Wangari Njuguna, another election observer from Kenya, praised Russia's utilization of e-voting technology, which helped streamline the voting process and alleviate long queues experienced in Kenyan elections. Njuguna also highlighted the provision of portable ballot boxes for people with disabilities, ensuring their participation in the electoral process.



Overall, the observations of Rugumayo and Njuguna underscore the commendable efforts of Russia's electoral authorities in promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the presidential voting system. Their insights shed light on the importance of accommodating diverse voter needs and leveraging technology to enhance democratic practices.

