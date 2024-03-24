Weapons And Ammunition Found In School Basements In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Weapons and ammunition were discovered in the basements of the
school and Music College in Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry of Internal Affairs.
It was noted that on March 23, police officers took 15 automatic
weapons, 4 machine guns, 7 grenades, 6 rifles, 52 cartridge combs,
5 lighters, 5014 different calibers from the basements of one of
the schools and the Music College located in the city of Khankendi,
as well as from the city. cartridges and other ammunition were
found and seized.
MENAFN24032024000195011045ID1108014703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.