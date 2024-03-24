University Of Zurich Withdraws From International University Ranking

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The University of Zurich is withdrawing from the university ranking published by the Times Higher Education magazine. The ranking creates false incentives, the university announced on Wednesday.

中文 zh 苏黎世大学退出参与国际大学排名 Read more: 苏黎世大学退出参与国际大学排名

According to the Swiss university, rankings often focus on measurable output, creating an incentive to increase the number of publications rather than prioritise the quality of content.

The university added that rankings also suggest that they comprehensively measure the university's diverse achievements in research and teaching. The University of Zurich will therefore no longer provide data to the ranking.



In the last ranking for 2024 published in September 2023, the University of Zurich was ranked 80th among the world's best universities.



