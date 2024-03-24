IPL 2024: Just A Matter Of Time Before Pant Regains Form, Says Sidhu After DC's Defeat To PBKS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Navjot Sidhu, the former India opener, expresses confidence in the return to form of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, despite his nearly 15-month absence from professional cricket following a severe car crash.

Pant has resumed leadership for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, the Delhi Capitals, after sitting out last season due to recovery and rehabilitation.

While Pant's comeback match against Punjab Kings on Saturday in the IPL 2024 didn't yield the desired performance, with him being dismissed for 18 by Harshal Patel, he showcased agility between the wickets, executed a catch behind the stumps, and managed a stumping.

"(He is) leading Delhi Capitals and running between the wickets and playing good cricket. Just a matter of time he will regain his form. But, importantly, Indian cricket has got its fine gem back, and we should be thankful to God on his return to the field," said Sidhu on Star Sports on 'Cricket Live' programme.

Sidhu remarked that upon initially seeing images of the crash, he questioned how anyone could endure such a mishap.

"When this accident had happened, I saw the picture of the vehicle. Everything got burned, and there was no vehicle at the scene. How anyone can survive that sort of horrifying accident?

Post that, we were in assumption that whether the operations will succeed or not, but all went well for him. And in the process of physiotherapy when the removal of plaster happens your body doesn't move at all which is a very painful experience for anyone... from that condition, he is out now," added Sidhu, following DC's four-wicket loss to PBKS in their opening game.