Fitsair Launching Flights On Dhaka-Colombo Route From April 16

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Sri Lanka's low-cost airline FitsAir announces the launch of direct flights between Dhaka and Colombo from April 16, 2024. The airline will initially operate two flights a week, with an anticipated increase of frequency in the summer.

The launch of a low-cost airline on the route will pave the way for affordable travel options between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as only the legacy carrier Sri Lankan Airlines serves the route as of now.



On the development, Ammar Kassim, Executive Director, FitsAir, said,“Bangladesh boasts one of the fastest growing economies in the world and we are excited to offer competitive prices for business travellers and visitors alike. We anticipate our non-stop service to Dhaka will stimulate bilateral trade and economic growth.”

In recent times, Bangladesh has gradually become one of the most promising traveller source markets in the region for Sri Lanka. In light of that, the latter is eyeing more trade and travel between Dhaka and Colombo.

Up until now, Sri Lanka's flag carrier Sri Lankan Airlines had been enjoying a monopoly business on the route, being the only carrier operating direct flights between the two destinations.

However, the monopoly is anticipated to end with the launch of direct flights on the route by a low-cost airline like FitsAir.

In an effort to tap the market recognising the growing demand, the first low-cost airline on the route-FitsAir-decides to launch flights between Dhaka and Colombo committed to providing affordable, on-time and efficient air connectivity to serve the growing market, said the airline.

FitsAir will be offering attractive launch fares starting at LKR 74,600. This should come as a relief to the travellers who had a fair share of complaints about the excessively high monopoly airfare on the route by Sri Lankan Airlines up until now.

Apart from the coming Dhaka route, FitsAir currently operates direct flights to Dubai, Male and Chennai. Following the launch, Bangladeshi passengers will be able to enjoy immediate connections to these aforementioned destinations from Dhaka through the airline's hub Colombo.

Additionally, exclusive benefits will be offered to corporate travellers to meet their needs, concluded the airline.

