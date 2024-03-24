Fire Breaks Out At Energy Facility In Lviv Region After Enemy Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday morning, Russian Shahed-type kamikaze drones and missiles attacked an energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. A fire broke out.
Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, firefighters are working at the scene. Read also:
Air defenses shoot down about ten missiles fired at Kyiv
– administration
As of now, no information on casualties has been received, the regional governor stressed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, Russians used about 20 missiles and seven Shahed-type kamikaze drones to strike infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region on March 24.
Photo: SES, illustrative
