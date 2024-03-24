Metsamor Envisages Nuclear Program Ambition For Armenia Rather Than Energy Needs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Metsamor Nuclear Power Station in the Armavir province of
Armenia, which has been unused for many years and has become a
potential threat to the South Caucasus, has been again the concern
of security of the region. According to Armenia's claim, the
station, which was last operational until the fall of the Soviet
Union in 1989, and after that time only the second block was
operated, supposedly provides 40 percent of the country's energy
needs. However, the fact that the station's other block is
completely unusable and the obsolete equipment does not meet the
standards is becoming a source of a big bang for the region.
In late 2020, the Armenian government announced that the
Metsamor NPP would close for five months in 2021 to attempt
significant upgrades. Soon after, the EU urged Armenia to make the
closure permanent since the plant "cannot be updated to fully meet
internationally accepted safety standards." Because a major nuclear
or radiation accident at Metsamor would not only affect the people
of Armenia, but citizens in neighboring Turkiye, Georgia,
Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, and southern Europe.
According to Pakistani political analyst Imran Khalid, who
commented on the issue when speaking to Azernews, Metsamor NPP on
the surface aims to reduce Armenia's energy dependence, but in
reality to raise the country's 'reputation' in the nuclear
field.
“By maintaining a robust nuclear energy sector Armenia wants to
enhance its standing and influence within the region. Besides, as
to Armenian authorities, by demonstrating its commitment to
sustainable energy development and technological advancement, the
country can strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation with
neighboring countries and international partners,” he said.
However, although Armenia aims to move forward, it still puts
neighboring countries and even a part of the European continent at
deadliest risk due to its personal ambitions.
In fact, Armenia can meet its energy needs even without Metsamor
NPP. Because almost half of the energy obtained from the station is
exported to Iran. On the other hand, since Armenia imports natural
gas from Russia, the need for nuclear energy is decreasing, which
means that Metsamor cannot be the only source of energy in reaching
the desired goal of Armenia. On the contrary, the station, which
fell into disrepair, turned into a real deadly bomb.
The expert added that Armenia's desire for nuclear energy stems
from its desire to compete with Azerbaijan as well as from the
desire to compare itself to nuclear producers such as Iran and
South Korea.
“By renovating Metsamor and simultaneously initiating another
nuclear plant (with the help of Rosatom), Armenia intends to ensure
its continuation of its expertise in nuclear technology as a
bargaining chip vis a vis Azerbaijan because there has been many
examples where countries are suspected of diverting their nuclear
programs into weapon grade for example Iran and North Korea,”
Khalid added.
The Pakistani expert also said that against the backdrop of
Europe and the West's serious competition with Moscow in the
region, the issue of completely suspending this station, which is
becoming a threat, is out of the agenda. According to him, the
Metsamor nuclear power plant has faced safety concerns due to its
aging infrastructure and seismic activity in the region.
