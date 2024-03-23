DIU, Together With Resistance Movement, Destroy Group Of Russian Military And Their Equipment In Melitopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DIU, together with the resistance movement, destroyed a group of Russian military and their equipment in Melitopol.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

Reportedly, on Friday, March 22, two explosions occurred in the city.

"As a result of a special action of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the local resistance movement, a group of Russian invaders and their military equipment were successfully defeated," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, about 20 Russian soldiers, two Kamaz tilt trucks and a UAZ Patriot were at the epicenter of the explosions.

Clarification of enemy losses is ongoing.

As reported, on March 7, a Russian army ammunition depot exploded in Melitopol.