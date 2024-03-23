Enemy Continues To Put Pressure On Bridgehead Near Krynky - Humeniuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians continue to put pressure on the bridgehead near Krynky, Kherson region, but the positions remain with the Ukrainian defenders.

Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"The enemy does not stop the assault. They continue to put pressure on the bridgehead near Krynky. In the area of responsibility of the South Operational Command, where the bridgehead is set up, we hold the positions. Over the past day, the occupiers conducted two assaults there. We continue to consolidate our positions in these areas," said Humeniuk.

She noted that the enemy also continues to storm positions in the Orikhiv direction.

National Guard destroys Russian anti-tank system 'Chrysanthemum'

"There are wide fields, wide open spaces, and a long line of direct contact with the enemy. Our troops repelled up to 10 attacks there yesterday," informed the spokesperson.

Humeniuk also noted that the Russians continue their terror not only with regular artillery shelling along the contact line but also with the use of various types of drones, from FPV drones to barrage shells.

As reported, there were 69 combat engagements in the frontline yesterday. The enemy launched 88 missiles and 143 airstrikes and fired 92 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Russian terrorist attacks resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population.