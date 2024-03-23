Macron’S Strategic Visit To Brazil With Lula

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Starting next Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron embarks on a significant three-day trip to Brazil.



He will meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Belém do Pará. The visit begins with a boat tour in the Amazon's Guajará Bay.



This gesture marks the start of Macron's journey through Brazil, which includes stops in Belém do Pará, Itaguaí, Brasília, and a business meeting in São Paulo.



The Brazilian Foreign Ministr highlights this visit's packed schedule. From March 26 to 28, Macron and Lula da Silva will delve into the rich diversity of the Amazon.



They plan to explore its unique ecosystem and meet the communities relying on it.



Ambassador Maria Luísa Escorel de Moraes pointed out the intention behind this visit. Lula wants to showcase the Amazon's complexity and importance to Macron.



This visit is not just about diplomacy; it's about understanding the critical environmental stakes.







Belém do Pará's selection for this meeting is not random. The city is set to host the COP30 in 2025, making Macron's visit highly symbolic.



It underscores the global climate agenda's urgency and the role of Brazil and France in addressing it.

Brazil-France Economic Forum

In São Paulo, Macron will broaden his focus to include sports, culture, science, and technology.



He is set to participate in the 5th Brazil-France Economic Forum, highlighting the deep economic ties between the two nations.



The visit continues in Brasília, where Macron and Lula will discuss key agreements at the Planalto Palace.



Their discussions will extend over lunch at the Itamaraty Palace and a visit to Congress.



These talks are poised to touch on pressing global matters like Venezuela's elections, the Ukraine conflict, and Gaza's situation.



This visit signifies a deepening of Franco-Brazilian relations . It's a chance to bridge diplomatic, environmental, and economic discussions.



The world is watching Macron and Lula navigate these talks. Their decisions could influence global policies on climate change, regional stability, and international cooperation.

