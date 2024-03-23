Yemen Deplores Moscow Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 23 (KUNA) -- The government of Yemen on Saturday vehemently deplored the shooting rampage that targeted a concert hall in Moscow late Friday and claimed the lives of innocent civilians, including children.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Yemen's full support for Russia and its people, emphasizing its resolute stance against all forms of unjustified violence and terrorism, which undermine global security and stability and violate international law.

The ministry also renewed Yemeni call on the international community to work unitedly to fight and combat all forms of extremism and terrorism.

At least 60 people were killed and more than 115 others injured in the attack that targeted a concert hall in the Russian capital, according to the Russian news agency (Tass). (end)

