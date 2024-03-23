               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Railways Increases Fuel Oil And Nitrogen Fertilizers Transportation


3/23/2024 8:08:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Railways JSC transported 2.43 million tons of cargo for the purposes of transit, export and import, in January-February 2024, Azernews reports, citing the JSC.

The volume of fuel oil and nitrogen fertilizers increased by 22 percent and 42 percent, respectively, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The volume of alkali metals and metalloids (sulfur, phosphorus-sodium), which made up 7.4 percent of the total volume, grew twofold compared to the first two months of 2023.

