Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Excited For Potential Outcome Of Drilling Programs In Saskatchewan

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , an energy metals exploration company, is targeting high-grade nickel sulfide discoveries for use in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle and green energy markets.“Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, FNICF operates the Albert Lake Project and the Gochager Lake Project, both located in Saskatchewan's Trans Hudson Corridor. The company commenced drilling at its fully permitted Albert Lake Project in early February 2024 and anticipates moving to its Gochager Lake Project in March. There are a wide variety of data-driven and drill-ready targets at each project. Some are brand new, while others are returning to previous targets with new knowledge on how to approach them. Time domain electromagnet ('TDEM'), Borehole electromagnetic ('BHEM') geophysical data, geochemical anomalies, as well as knowledge about subsurface structural controls have all gone into developing the drill targets for this year, and Fathom is excited for the potential of what may be unearthed,” a recent article reads.“Albert Lake is a nickel sulfide deposit – a strategic focus for Fathom. Unlike limonite ore and saprolite ore, class 1 nickel sulfide is a preferred component in EV batteries, stainless steel, aerospace components, chemical processing equipment, electrical resistance wires, and turbine engines.”

To view the full article, visit

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market. The company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) Albert Lake, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) Gochager Lake, a 22,000+ hectare project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at

