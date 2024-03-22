Qatar Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In Moscow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the shooting incident that took place in the Russian capital, Moscow leaving dozens killed and injured.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs renewed the State of Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and the government and people of Russia, wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded.
