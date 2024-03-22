EU Condemns Russia's Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has reacted to Russia's nighttime missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

He reported this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"Russia continues its brutal attacks against Ukraine's population with overnight drone & missile bombing of energy infrastructures, killing & wounding dozens, jeopardizing the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This must stop! All responsible will be held to account," he wrote.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, in turn, wrote after the Russian attack: "We choked the weapons supply, we failed to provide enough air defense, and now we ask Ukrainians to sit on their hands while cruise missiles land on their families. Such mistakes are setting the course of the entire century. And there is no justification for any of this."

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also strongly condemned large-scale combined missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities, critical infrastructure and the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant.

He said this was "part of the reality to which Putin is transforming the recent so-called votes of confidence."

The Austrian Foreign Ministry called the Russian attacks dangerous and irresponsible.

"We strongly condemn today's massive Russian strikes on energy supplies & other civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. These attacks are dangerous and irresponsible," the post reads.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that on the night of March 21-22, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with more than 60 Shahed drones and almost 90 missiles of different types.