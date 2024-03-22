KRCS Distributes Ramadan Baskets To Lebanese, Syrian Refugees, Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) began distributing Ramadan food baskets to Lebanese families and Syrian and Palestinian refugee families in Lebanon to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

Relief Coordinator at the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) Yousef Boutros told KUNA Friday that the distribution is in collaboration with LRC and covers areas such as Zahle in eastern Lebanon, Arsal in the northeast, and Akkar in the north, spanning 10 days to reach as many families as possible.

The baskets contain essential and various food items to support families during the holy month, aiming to alleviate some of the economic burdens they face, he pointed out.

This initiative is seen as a generous gesture filled with humanitarian values, enhancing a sense of brotherhood and solidarity among Arabs, especially amidst the ongoing challenges in the region, he noted.

He underscored that these Ramadan baskets also provide support to Lebanese families as well as Syrian and Palestinian refugees who struggle with limited resources to meet their living expenses.

On his side, Lebanese citizen Salem Abu Akr from Zahle expressed gratitude to Kuwait and its people, as well as KRCS, for their continuous care for Lebanese people and refugees in Lebanon, particularly during Ramadan.

KRCS' humanitarian initiatives have become a staple, especially amidst Lebanon's economic crisis, which has placed heavy burdens on families, he said.

Similarly, Tayseer Hamadeh, a Syrian refugee in Lebanon with a family of 10, commended the consistent presence of KRCS during Ramadan, saying that refugee families have come to rely on their humanitarian initiatives.

He mentioned the increasing difficulty faced by refugee families due to Lebanon's economic pressures and rising living costs, underlining the importance of Ramadan baskets in fulfilling their essential needs.

It is worth noting that the KRCS' activities extend beyond regular aid throughout the year to include humanitarian and relief initiatives necessitated by emergency situations, as seen last month when they extended assistance to Lebanese families and Syrian refugees affected by flooding in northern Lebanon caused by heavy rains.

Additionally, the organization will distribute Eid clothing and continue its ongoing project, the "Bread Project," which has been providing bread to thousands of Lebanese and Syrian refugee families for years. (end)

