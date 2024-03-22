6.4 Quake Hits Off Indonesia's Java Island

Washington, March 22 (Petra)-- The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an offshore earthquake measuring magnitude 6.4 struck close to Java island in Indonesia on Friday.The tremor was felt in Jakarta, the country's capital, and forced people of another city to evacuate their houses.The USGS said that the earthquake, which had a depth of around 8 kilometers, occurred off the northern shore of Java island, close to Bawean island.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.