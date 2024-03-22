               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
6.4 Quake Hits Off Indonesia's Java Island


3/22/2024 2:50:30 PM

Washington, March 22 (Petra)-- The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an offshore earthquake measuring magnitude 6.4 struck close to Java island in Indonesia on Friday.
The tremor was felt in Jakarta, the country's capital, and forced people of another city to evacuate their houses.
The USGS said that the earthquake, which had a depth of around 8 kilometers, occurred off the northern shore of Java island, close to Bawean island.

