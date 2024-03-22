Turkish VP Sends Congratulatory Letter To Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has sent a congratulatory
letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the
occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.
"To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan
Esteemed Mrs. Mehriban,
On behalf of the Turkish nation and on my own behalf, I
sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of
Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, a celebration of hope,
renewal, and solidarity that has been our shared tradition for
millennia.
I wish Your Excellency health, happiness, and success, and the
friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan a year filled with
prosperity and peace, hoping to spread the love, unity, and
brotherhood symbolized by Novruz beyond our countries and
regions.
Cevdet Yilmaz
Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye", says the letter.
