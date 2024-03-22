Qatar Strongly Condemns Afghanistan Bombing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 22 (KUNA) -- Qatar strongly condemned Friday the bombing in Kandahar Province, southern Afghanistan, that resulted in numerous fatalities and injuries.
In a statement, the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its unwavering position against terrorism and violence, regardless of any motives or reasons.
The Ministry expressed Qatar's heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Afghanistan, while expressing its hopes for a swift recovery for the injured.
Three people were killed and 12 others injured during a suicide bombing outside a bank in Kandahar city. (end)
