Former Albanian President Ilir Meta Meets With Staff Of My Azerbaijan International Magazine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilir Meta, Former President of Albania, Honorary Member of the
Editorial Board of My Azerbaijan International Magazine and
laureate of the Friend of Azerbaijan Golden Order established by
the international magazine, who was on a visit to Baku to
participate in the 11th Global Baku Forum, met with the staff of My
Azerbaijan International Magazine, Azernews reports.
The meeting took place at the Head Office of My Azerbaijan
International Magazine. Having greeted the ex-President of Albania,
Ilir Meta, the Editor-in-Chief of the international magazine,
Corresponding Member of the International Academy of Sciences Emil
Nasirli recalled with pleasure their meetings at past forums held
in Baku and at the Presidential Residence in the capital of
Albania, Tirana. During the conversation, Emil Nasirli provided
information about the activities of the international magazine, and
said that as the reputation of Azerbaijan grows, increasingly
strengthening its position among the most rapidly developed
countries of the planet due to the level of economic development,
the international relations of My Azerbaijan International Magazine
also strengthen. Emil Nasirli noted that in the current conditions
of the formation of the information society in a globalized world,
the media are faced with more important and broader issues:
“Coordination of the activities of the media in the information
space covering a certain part of both the European and Asian
continents contributes to the implementation of a number of useful
activities with the aim of expanding the exchange of experience and
helps our work in a common direction.”
Editor-in-Chief Emil Nasirli noted that during his tenure as
President of Albania, Mr. Ilir Meta gave a powerful impetus to the
development of Albanian-Azerbaijani relations and created very
favorable opportunities for future close cooperation. The
editor-in-chief also emphasized that in 2017-2022 Ilir Meta was the
President of Albania, in 1999-2002 Prime Minister, and in 2013-2017
Speaker of Parliament. He also served as Deputy Prime Minister,
Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, and Minister for
Economy, Trade and Energy. President Ilir Meta arrived on a
business trip to Azerbaijan on June 16, 2022 to participate in the
11th Global Baku Forum. The political dialogue between the two
countries has developed along an ascending line. The global Baku
forums organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center in
2016-2019 were usually attended by the President of the Republic of
Albania, as well as former presidents who actively participated in
the activities of the Center. To date, 8 documents have been signed
between Azerbaijan and Albania, including the Agreement on
Economic, Industrial and Technological Cooperation between the
Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
Republic of Albania.
“It should also be emphasized that Albania was a non-permanent
member of the UN Security Council in 2022-2023. Energy cooperation
between Albania and Azerbaijan is the main direction of economic
relations. Azerbaijan and Albania successfully cooperated in the
implementation of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is the
last segment of the Southern Gas Pipeline corridor." Senior
Albanian officials participated in all meetings of the Southern Gas
Corridor Advisory Council and contributed to the implementation of
the project.
Overall, the Intergovernmental Agreement for the TAP Project was
signed between Albania, Italy and Greece in February 2013, and
construction work began in March 2016. On December 31, 2020, the
transportation of commercial gas through the TAP Pipeline began.
Albanian contracting companies participated in the construction of
the TAP Pipeline. In addition to using its transit capabilities
within the framework of the TAP Project, the implementation of the
project has significantly contributed to the increase in employment
in Albania.
Emil Nasirli also noted that relations with Albania, one of the
first countries to recognize the state independence of Azerbaijan,
will further develop in the near future and will contribute to
peace, stability, democratic development and socio-economic growth
in the region as a whole.
Former President of Albania Ilir Meta highly appreciated the
steps taken towards expanding international relations of My
Azerbaijan International Magazine, and once again expressed
satisfaction with being an Honorary Member of My Azerbaijan
International Magazine since 2018, and was also awarded the Friend
of Azerbaijan Golden Order, established by the magazine in the same
year. Ilir Meta also emphasized that thanks to the successful
diplomacy of President Ilham Aliyev, pursuing an independent
foreign policy, Azerbaijan has become the most reliable partner of
most countries in the South Caucasus region, adding that
Azerbaijan's strategic partnership and sincere friendly and
fraternal relations with many countries are not only diplomatic
success, but also an indicator of the growing weight of the country
in the region and on the world stage. Ilir Meta also reported that
he is a member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center; the
ex-president praised the annual Global Baku Forum and other
high-level meetings organized by the Center as an important
platform for current and former heads of state and government to
share their experiences.
Then, at the editorial office, ex-President of Albania Ilir Meta
got acquainted with the photo stand reflecting the activities of My
Azerbaijan International Magazine in recent years, and wished the
staff of My Azerbaijan International Magazine new success in their
activities.
Then, according to tradition, ex-President of Albania Ilir Meta,
being a guest of the Editorial Office of My Azerbaijan
International Magazine in 2024, expressed his heartfelt gratitude
in the magazine's Honorary Memorable Book and took a photo during a
meeting with the staff of My Azerbaijan International Magazine.
